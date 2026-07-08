What happens at Hormuz may not stay in the Gulf

“If you have built castles in the air, your work need not be lost; that is where they should be. Now put the foundations under them.”

– Henry David Thoreau

The oil crisis of the last 100 days has underscored several global vulnerabilities. Energy prices flared, but strangely fell short of apprehensions. Hefty releases from the strategic petroleum reserves of International Energy Agency members, emerging South American supplies and re-routing of West Asian output through cross-country pipelines reined in prices to a considerable extent. For the first time, Shandong-based ‘teapot refineries’ bought Iranian light crude through shadow fleets at a premium to Brent crude.

Iran’s oil exports averaged 1.5 million barrels a day in March and April despite disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz. However, the US blockade shaved 80 percent off Iranian exports from May onwards. Iran used oil tankers as backup storage and part of the ‘floating’ inventory is presumed to have been trans-shipped to near Malaysian waters to provide a limited financial bail-out.

The oil market is highly prone to perceptions and predictions, as a portion of its trade is often shrouded in stealth. In a such a scenario, US President Donald Trump’s social media posts—oscillating between euphoric optimism and intimidation—confused the markets, and yet, succeeded in containing the situation.

Energy remains an important facet in America’s economic hegemony. For long, the US has nurtured dreams of establishing petro-protectorates. In a historical involvement, the US supported British and Soviet troops during the Second World War in 1941 to occupy Iran and avert a Nazi takeover of the region’s oil resources. Its Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and Operation Odyssey Dawn in Libya in 2011 led to the decimation of the two petro-States.