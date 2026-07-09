Measuring worth of bilateral deals in outcomes

With no let-up in high-level summertime visits to New Delhi—unlike in the capital’s searing heat until some years ago—there is no dearth of bilateral agreements India is concluding with foreign countries this year. Add to this Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s travels abroad, and such agreements abound. On the face of it, these are more than India can handle.

Instead of quibbling over them, it would be a good idea to do an audit a year from now how many of these outcomes have survived and how many have fallen by the wayside. Parliament’s Standing Committee on External Affairs should demand such an audit in the interest of taxpayers, who are paying for most of these outcomes.

In tiny Seychelles, there were 19 outcomes, including memoranda of understanding, programme launches and development aid agreements during the PM’s three-day stay in June. In equally small Slovakia, where Modi spent two days in June, there were 11 MoUs and letters of intent in addition to three other outcomes. The PM visited France twice in June, which resulted in 13 LoIs, MoUs, agreements and similar outcomes.

May and June, both hot months in New Delhi, saw four incoming presidential visits, one vice-presidential visit and, most high-profile of all, the highly anticipated arrival of the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. Whatever was agreed when Venezuela’s Acting President, Delcy Rodrigues, came to India from June 3 to 7 will now have to be reworked because of two devastating earthquakes. Venezuela’s needs and priorities have changed with this natural disaster which befell the country 17 days after the Acting President returned to Caracas. Because of distance and connectivity problems, India cannot fulfil these changed priorities of short-term relief and long-term rehabilitation beyond the token help that New Delhi has already dispatched to the twin earthquake’s epicentre.

Rubio’s four-day visit in May began in Kolkata, took in Jaipur and Agra in addition to New Delhi, but fell short of its main expectation of fixing the date for a long-delayed Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad Summit in India. Donald Trump told Rubio after he briefed the US President on his trip that he can visit India only next year. Hopes that the atmosphere would improve for concluding an India-US trade deal—although it is the turf of trade and commerce officials in both countries—also did not materialise after Rubio’s otherwise-cordial meetings in India.