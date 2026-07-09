The past and future road to entrepreneurship in Kerala

Back when I was growing up in 1990s’ Kerala, among the films I remember watching were Varavelpu and Mithunam. Both told the story of the protagonists’ struggles to start new businesses. In Varavelpu, Murali tries to start a bus service; in Mithunam, Sethu tries to open a biscuit factory. They face union leaders with red flags, regulations upon regulations, and bureaucrats empowered by those regulations. Murali had to eventually give up his business and go back to the Gulf. The films captured a culture in which small business owners were not seen as job creators but as suspicious profit-seekers—they were petite-bourgeois figures.

Today they would be called entrepreneurs. Murali’s bus service and Sethu’s biscuit factory would be called startups. On WhatsApp, their stories would be forwarded from group to group. Young people would find inspiration in their hard work to create something new in Kerala. Politicians and pundits would praise them. Society would appreciate their efforts to create jobs. Clearly, the culture has shifted.

As politics tends to be downstream of culture, the communists moved from restraining the bourgeoisie to openly praising entrepreneurs. In a revealing turn, former industry minister P Rajeeve said, “We communists are not working in a communist system. We are working in a capitalist system.”

I grew up hearing the berating of ‘bourgeoisie’ all around me—in newspapers, at street rallies and during strikes at my college. “Down with the bourgeoisie! End the hegemony!” the communists would protest. Nobody I knew had a convincing counterargument.