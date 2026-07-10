Professional ethics: A missing link in education

The recent controversies involving a medical student at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital and a corporate employee from Gurugram have triggered animated debates about free speech, humour and professional conduct. The discussion has largely centred on whether institutions should discipline individuals for remarks made outside the classroom or workplace. An equally important question has received far less attention: what do these incidents reveal about our education system?

Every year, universities and professional colleges celebrate the number of graduates they produce and the jobs they secure. The emphasis is on employability, technical competence and industry readiness. Worthy goals, indeed. But they leave little room for another equally important responsibility in education: helping students develop ethical judgement, empathy and an understanding of their professional and civic responsibilities.

When graduates fail to recognise why certain remarks diminish human dignity, the problem cannot be reduced to simply a moment of poor judgement. It raises important questions about what they have learned over years of education.

Let us consider the controversy surrounding the Mumbai student first. Critics argued that remarks about cadavers made during a stand-up comedy performance showed a lack of respect for people who had donated their bodies to medical science. Cadavers are, indeed, remains of individuals whose final act was one of generosity. And respect for human dignity is one of medical profession’s ethical foundations.