Techno bubble blooms again in amnesiac rush

The listing of SpaceX and forthcoming artificial intelligence floats bear similarities to the lead-up to the 2000 dot-com crash, which resulted in losses of over $5 trillion. Even survivors like Amazon, Microsoft, Cisco, Dell and eBay, which had sufficient cash to ride out the turmoil, suffered massive falls in share price that took years to recover.

Today, familiar mistakes around technology, investment approach, business models, valuation and oversight are being repeated. Like the actress Tallulah Bankhead, investors believe that if they have to live life again, they want to make the same mistakes—only sooner.

The dot-com boom was built around the internet, its enabling infrastructure and retail commercialisation as applications developed. Investors with little technical knowledge piled in, hoping for huge returns. Today’s focus is space and AI.

Take SpaceX, an unwieldy conglomeration of Starlink satellite operations, a space launch business, a controversial social media service, a struggling AI venture as well as plans for orbital data centres, a moon base and an inter-planetary colonisation programme. The satellite broadband and X platforms use established technologies, but the launch business’s cost advantage relies on reusable rockets that remain a work in progress. Orbiting data centres and interplanetary colonies are technically unproven. The SpaceX prospectus provided unhelpful techno-babble—extending “the light of consciousness to the stars” and harnessing the sun “to power a truth-seeking AI”.