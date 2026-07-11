An explainer on India, in bullet points

A curious notion has been gaining currency in the media. That people are no longer interested in entertainment and sports. Maybe the statistics reveal new sectors of popular interest. That wouldn’t be surprising after three decades of politics being framed as audio-visual entertainment, even if it’s often of the gothic sort. Leave aside our Bigg Boss-like news TV. It seems only firangs watch that now, strictly for entertainment. (If you haven’t seen that reel of two white men guffawing over Indian war coverage, go google!) There’s plenty of everything gushing around in the online circulatory systems: comedy, tragedy, slasher gore, podcast pedants, QAnon types, globe-trotting lefties, all attracting more footfalls than cinema halls.

One does get the distinct sense that average political engagement levels are much higher among the Twenty20s—the generation in that tender age bracket in this decade—than at any other time before. The explosion of content has sent curiosity skyrocketing. The Uber driver from Agra wants to know about Bhindranwale. Sophomores are asking ChatGPT about Suhrawardy. Kurds may rank higher on search engine stats than curd. The media is obliging. According to this theory, what everyone is consuming the most is this new artefact called explainers: on every possible topic.

Especially “geopolitics”. It used to be a rarefied topic. Even the word was reserved for 5-megaton oped pieces. Not anymore. Not with asymmetric wars becoming as ambient as air pollution, and Donald J Trump emerging as the new mathematical puzzle that even AI can’t solve. The questions mob us from all sides. From the stock market to your sleep, everything is in the red in this Age of Anxiety.