Modiplomacy: A billion people, one brand

It was 6°C outside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Thursday night, but inside, nearly 30,000 people were generating their own heat. Giant mandalas glowed behind the stage, and the red carpet stretched improbably long. When Narendra Modi walked out beside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the arena did not so much applaud as detonate.

Albanese, who has hosted Bruce Springsteen at the same venue, joked that even ‘The Boss’ hadn’t seen a reception quite like this one. Chants of “Modi, Modi, Modi” collided with an Australian sporting refrain “Oi! Oi! Oi!” This was the Melbourne leg of Modi’s latest three-nation tour of Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand—one unmistakable style, road-tested across more than a hundred foreign visits to around 100 nations since 2014. It’s a record unmatched by any Indian Prime Minister before him.

What sets apart Modiplomacy is not merely its volume, but its geography and grammar. Where American, Russian, Chinese and many European leaders have historically circled a familiar loop of Washington, Moscow, Beijing, London, Paris and Tokyo, Modi has, by design, repeatedly stepped off it. He became the first Indian PM to visit Israel, Palestine, Mongolia, Rwanda, and, weeks before this trip, Slovakia since its independence.