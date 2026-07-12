Ayodhya and the burden of public trust

A temple dedicated to Maryada Purushottama Sri Rama must itself become an institution upholding maryada—righteousness and rectitude. Who, in their right mind, would cavil or quarrel with such an expectation? Yet the controversy erupting over the Ramjanmabhumi temple chanda chori or dacoity of offerings, partly acknowledged but much more alleged, reminds us of the huge gap between proclaimed ideals and actual practice.

Even in the holiest of our shrines. But tell me, which important shrine, irrespective of religious affiliation or denomination, has been wholly free of allegations, controversies, scams, scandals or incidents of violence or lawlessness? Extend this question beyond Hindu temples to the holiest of the holies of other faith traditions, whether it is Harmandir Sahib, Mecca or the Vatican itself.

None, I am afraid, has been exempt.

About the Ayodhya Ram temple scandal, much has already been written, and far more spoken. The irregularities, to put it mildly, have cast a shadow over India’s most visible temple. Predictably, the issue has degenerated into partisan mudslinging.

The Opposition has seized upon it to embarrass the ruling dispensation. The BJP and the larger Sangh Parivar will undoubtedly strive to contain the damage, restore public confidence and rectify whatever has gone wrong. Television studios, digital platforms and social media have all done what they do best: amplify outrage, apportion blame and deepen existing political divides.

None of this is surprising.

For the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is no ordinary place of worship. It is the culmination of one of independent India’s most significant religious and cultural movements. For millions, it symbolises not merely the construction of a magnificent shrine but the rectification of what they regarded as a long-standing historical wrong. The emotional investment in Ayodhya, therefore, extends far beyond architecture or ritual. Any stain on its reputation inevitably wounds the sentiments of countless devotees.

What is more, the Ramjanmabhumi Movement and the subsequent return of Sri Rama to his birth city and the capital of his kingdom, many would agree, propelled the BJP to power in both Uttar Pradesh and, soon after the Centre. Now, those plotting their defeat hope that it is the same Ram Mandir that will bring about their downfall.