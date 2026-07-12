Faithline | Dhumini's dark lesson

Parenting experts, feminists, celebrities and regular people all seem to be having a field day declaring their views on Ketan and Siya. Some opinions put the blame squarely on her family and ‘defend’ her as a helpless girl. Aren’t they forgetting that Siya allegedly made a conscious choice, helped by a man, her boyfriend Chetan? Some appalling posts by women even said that Ketan deserved it. This attitude does not help the cause of women in India. It only makes any number of men close ranks. There are already several videos out there by outraged men, condemning ‘feminists’.

But can we deny there are men and women who seem born with ‘asuric’ natures, who take naturally to deceit and do not think things through? Who possess a destructive combination of guile and stupidity? Have we not seen both nice people and wicked people in the same family? It is normal to express shock and horror about such gruesome events, and introspection about society is healthy. But to generalise wildly and shame a family before the courts can review the facts and pass a reasoned judgement seems like trial by media and social media. I am uncomfortable with it.

If we would like a bit of perspective, perhaps we could cast our minds back to seventh-century India. Human nature seems unchanged, as many modern incidents attest, from the days of the Dasha Kumara Charita or the Adventures of Ten Princes. It is a Sanskrit storybook by one Dandin, with several English translations. Unlike other ancient books focusing on gods and kings, Dandin’s work realistically depicts the lives of ordinary men and women in ancient India. The supernatural plays only an occasional part—but consider that the ‘supernatural’ remains an element of the natural order of things even today.

There are stories in Dasha Kumara Charita about good and bad people, both men and women. The female characters fall into several categories rather than simple binaries of ‘good’ and ‘bad’. The stories paint women across a spectrum of morality, from devoted heroines to scheming tricksters. This includes tales of wives who deceive, betray or conspire against their husbands, plotting to do away with their spouses for illicit lovers.

In particular, the tale of Dhumini is considered an extremely dark story about human proclivities and their consequences. It is told by a demon to prince Mitragupta to prove a cynical point about human nature. In passing, ‘Dhumini’ means ‘dark smoke’, an appropriate choice of name for a frightening character in a stark story.