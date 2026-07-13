A thin red line through Punjab

Honey Trehan completed Satluj in 2022. It then entered a four-year limbo. Originally titled Punjab '95, it faced 127 objections from the Central Board of Film Certification, including to its title, in the hope that a rose by another name would cease to be one. When it finally appeared on a streaming platform earlier this July, it vanished almost as quickly as it had arrived because a rose by any other name is as dangerous.

The irony is obvious. A film about Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist remembered for documenting thousands of disappearances during Punjab's insurgency, acquired a history of disappearance itself. To me, the most interesting question Satluj raises is this: how does a constitutional State defend itself against those who seek to destroy it without becoming terrorist-like itself?

Any journalist who worked on a news desk in the 1980s and 90s would remember those days. I was one. The front page, day after day, was numbing. If it was not mass shootings by insurgents, it was retaliation by the State machinery. Policemen, judges, public officials and civilians—even migrant labourers—were killed routinely. Insurgents were executed by the dozens. Terror was tamed by terror. The State became what it was threatened by.

This transference of identity deserves study. A State that refuses to use force against an armed rebellion risks ceasing to be a State at all. K P S Gill—who famously said, “I let my image ride. It serves its purpose”—headed Punjab Police at the time, never disguised this reality. In Endgame in Punjab: 1988-1993, Gill presents the campaign as a battle for the survival of the Republic itself. He disputes the casualty figures that have entered public discourse.