Stopping cycle of violence behind bars

Sri Lanka’s latest crisis has come in the form of prison violence that killed at least 29 people and injured more than 100 people, highlighting serious systemic issues and a failure to contain an explosive recurring situation.

On July 5, violent clashes broke out between rival factions of remand and convicted prisoners at the Negombo prison, purportedly linked to the drug trade, initially leaving two inmates dead and dozens injured. Tensions escalated the next day, with prisoners holding a rooftop protest and some rushing towards the gates, when clashes erupted between inmates and prison officers. With one of the highest records of casualties, last week’s prison violence was unprecedented.

While the aspect of violence continues to dominate the headlines, the spotlight should also fall on the highly problematic prison system itself. What began as a clash between rival inmate groups eventually turned into one of the bloodiest episodes in the prison industry, leaving eight prison staff and 21 inmates dead. Many of the injured prisoners were transferred to other facilities amid fears of further unrest. This outcome is also the result of a weak criminal justice system and delayed prison reforms.

Sri Lankan prisons are known for their appalling conditions, where inmates sleep in shifts and sanitation facilities are poor. The statistics tell their own story. The department of prisons manages 60 institutional establishments including four maximum security prisons, 18 remand prisons and 10 open work camps. According to the World Prison Brief, the official capacity of the prison system is 13,241 whereas the actual number of inmates is 40,034, with an occupancy of 215.6 percent. Out of this, nearly three fourths are pre-trial detainees, while women and foreigners constitute 5.3 percent and 1.4 percent of the total prison population.