The case for state caste surveys

The 2027 census will include caste information, along with other demographic characteristics. Although the Supreme Court has ruled against stopping the caste census several times, it has not questioned the validity of the instruments to be used in the census operations—and therein lies the slip. It is important that the validity of the caste claimed by respondents be officially verified. India’s earlier engagement with a caste census is not encouraging.

Independent India conducted its first nationwide caste enumeration in 2011 through the Socio-Economic Caste Census, but the caste data was never published citing technical flaws arising from self-reported information that recorded more than 46 lakh distinct caste entries. Reports suggest that the pre-testing questionnaire for Census 2027 includes a self-reporting column for respondents to mark their caste, but the actual methodology will be revealed during the population enumeration phase.

Though a census provides a good snapshot of the population composition, understanding the dynamics of socio-economic and educational status by caste could also give rise to new conflicts. If a state disagrees with either the list of castes or the relative measure of educational and social backwardness, the question of an authentic database—the census or a state caste survey—would arise. Yet the enumeration by the census authorities shall be the basis for determining the proportion of reservation. This can be achieved more effectively through other means, and even better if the states conduct such operations.

We suggest that states be allowed to conduct caste surveys, because reservation policies differ across states. A state caste survey should answer five fundamental questions to decide the quantum of reservation. One, what proportion of the state’s population a caste constitutes? Two, how is a caste geographically distributed in the state? Three, what is the quantifiable measure of the educational and social backwardness of a caste? Four, what is the proportional representation of a caste group in employment in the public sector? And five, what is the proportional representation of a caste in higher education in government, government-aided and in self-financing institutions where reservation is implemented.