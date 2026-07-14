The personas behind a sharp shift in foreign policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gathered several feathers for his foreign policy cap during his recent tour of Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. In New Zealand, his parleys cleared the backlog of 40 years and built upon the bilateral free-trade agreement signed recently. Australia operationalising the civil nuclear agreement by agreeing to supply uranium was another feather. Equally noteworthy was Indonesia’s readiness to buy missiles from India.

The tour’s success underscored the fact that promotion of mutual interests and cultivation of personal warmth between leaders can pay huge dividends. Modi must be given credit for artfully marrying the shared concerns of global leaders with a quintessential India First approach. This is indeed the concept of ‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’, applied.

In a way, this sets Modi’s foreign policy apart. His approach to bilateral relations has been multidimensional, from cultural bonds to trade ties and from strategic relations to serving the cause of India in global bodies. The core focus of the vision is an insistence on not compromising on any of these elements. Notably, even the world’s most populous Muslim nation, Indonesia, agreed to endorse India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Now contrast this with a situation more than half a century earlier, in 1969. It had been five years since Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s demise. His daughter Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister. India’s foreign policy was moving along the well-trodden path of the Nehruvian era. That year, a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation was held in Rabat, Morocco, where India was invited as a guest. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, then a Union Minister, was present as India’s representative and his address was formally scheduled.