A Celebration of Gratitude Towards Nature in Uttar Pradesh

In the Indian philosophical tradition, there is a timeless saying: 'Vriksho Rakshati Rakshitah', if we protect trees, they protect us. Few messages capture the relationship between nature and humanity more meaningfully than this. If we preserve trees, they, in turn, sustain and protect us. This is an eternal truth, and it has defined the inseparable bond between humans and nature since the dawn of civilization. Forests have provided us with shade, rivers have nurtured civilizations, and the roots of trees have sustained the very essence of life. Yet, in the relentless pursuit of modern development, we have gradually forgotten that we also bear a responsibility toward the nature that gives us life. At a time when climate change has emerged as a global challenge, Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has presented an inspiring example to the nation, one that reflects not only remarkable administrative efficiency but also a profound expression of gratitude toward nature.

On July 12, Uttar Pradesh created a record by planting more than 350 million saplings in a single day. This achievement is not only astonishing but also reflects the Yogi government's meticulous planning, coordination, and unwavering resolve. It highlights the clarity of leadership and determination required to transform seemingly impossible goals into reality. At the heart of this campaign lies Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's environmental vision. He has consistently maintained that development and environmental conservation are complementary rather than contradictory. This philosophy has shaped Uttar Pradesh's forest policy, enabling the state to achieve this historic milestone through a remarkable blend of administrative capability, long-term vision, and public participation.

Chief Minister Yogi has described the plantation drive as a Mahayagya, a grand sacred offering. This expression carries deep significance in Indian tradition. A Yagya symbolizes sacrifice, dedication, and collective action undertaken for the welfare of all. When we plant a sapling, we do not expect an immediate reward for ourselves; instead, we invest in shade, clean air, water conservation, and a healthier future for generations to come. In Sanatan culture, trees are revered as divine, rivers are worshipped as mothers, and mountains are considered sacred because our ancient sages possessed a profound scientific and spiritual understanding of harmonious coexistence with nature. Over the past nine years, the Uttar Pradesh government has planted billions of saplings, not only revitalizing this principle of coexistence but also reviving a cultural heritage in which gratitude toward nature formed the very foundation of life.

In a vast and densely populated state like Uttar Pradesh, where industrialization and urbanization are advancing rapidly, expanding green cover is an enormous challenge. That is precisely what makes this achievement even more remarkable. Since 2017, more than 2.8 billion saplings have been planted across the state, resulting in a historic increase of nearly 380,000 acres in tree cover. This reflects a transformation that is gradually reshaping the state's geography, climate, and ecological balance. The greening of barren land and the improvement in groundwater levels demonstrate that when policies are implemented consistently over time, their cumulative impact can be truly transformative. Trees do far more than provide shade and fruit, they bind the soil, recharge groundwater, absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to help stabilize the climate, and provide food and shelter to countless birds, animals, and other living organisms.