Britain must stop whitewashing the empire

Britain has spent decades asking the world to admire its empire while refusing to acknowledge its damage. That is the oldest trick in imperial politics: take the wealth, and rewrite the theft as a gift. Suella Braverman’s latest intervention belongs squarely in that tradition. In her version of events, the ex-colonies owe Britain for the empire’s supposed “investment” and “development”.

The problem is not just that this is offensive. It is that it depends on selective memory. When a British-Indian politician suggests that former colonies should pay Britain back, she asks us to forget the scale of what the empire did to India. Before British rule hardened into domination, India accounted for roughly 23 percent of the world economy. By 1947, that share had fallen to around 4 percent. That collapse was the outcome of a system built on extraction, loot and plunder.

The East India Company was the first instrument of this colonial system. It arrived as a trading corporation but rapidly transformed into an engine of extraction. Its model was simple: seize revenue, compel the cultivation of cash crops, dismantle indigenous industries, and redirect India’s agricultural and commercial surplus towards British economic and imperial interests. The consequences were devastating.