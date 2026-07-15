Going back to school to fix the system

India today faces massive chronic problems on several fronts—poverty, unemployment, malnutrition and skyrocketing prices of proper healthcare are just a few. How are they to be solved? Some well-minded people think they can be addressed by providing good education to the people. In principle, I agree.

It’s not a new idea. In his treatise on statecraft, The Republic, Greek philosopher Plato said, “With a good system of education, every improvement is possible. If education is neglected, it matters very little what else the state does.” Others, including many thinkers in India, have held a similar line.

The problem, however, is in ensuring a good system of education for the masses. Leave aside the few good private schools—which often charge exorbitant fees that are out of reach for the vast majority—and the rest are in a dilapidated state. Clearly, education in India is in a rut.

The reasons are not far from hand. For one, as scandals are unearthed state after state, it’s clear that teachers are often appointed to public schools not on merit, but by giving bribes. The result is that a large number of them are incompetent or not motivated enough.

Even in the national capital, government schools have been in a terrible condition for long, as was pointed out by the Delhi High Court in 2014. The court noted dilapidated furniture, broken desks and shortage of books, classrooms, washrooms and playgrounds. Some of these problems were addressed in the decade since 2015. But without an update on their status, what can we make of the outcome? Moreover, what about the schools in the satellite cities of Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad?

Recently, a government high school building in Mehra village of Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district was found to be in danger of collapse. Severe soil erosion from a nearby river had weakened its foundation, leaving the 15-year-old structure hanging precariously and the floors visibly sinking, putting the lives of the schoolchildren in peril. After appeals to the authorities remained unheeded, a US-based private non-profit came forward to help.

A few years back, I went to meet an old friend in his village, Manjhanpur in Allahabad district, where he is a farmer. I asked one of his grandsons who had just passed class 7 to bring his maths textbook. When I asked him to solve some simple problems from it, he failed at first. But when I showed him how, the bright boy picked up the method right away and quickly solved other similar problems.