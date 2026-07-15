India-Australia strategic ties | Looking northwards down under

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia for the third annual bilateral summit reflected a clear diplomatic message—India’s Indo-Pacific strategy is increasingly centred on building resilient partnerships with trusted regional powers.

The visit marked a significant strategic milestone, culminating in a comprehensive roadmap to elevate the bilateral relationship into a long-term regional partnership. Complementing the summit’s outcomes, industry too played an active role in advancing the bilateral economic agenda.

Coinciding with the visit, the India-Australia CEO Forum was convened at Melbourne. It brought together business leaders to deliberate on priority areas including education, investment, energy, resources and critical minerals, digital economy and agri-tech. The recommendations from these discussions were consolidated into a joint communiqué that was submitted to the two PMs.

The strategic depth of the relationship has built upon decades of strong people-to-people connections. The Indian diaspora in Australia comprises over 9.75 lakh people, with over 1.3 lakh students enrolled in Australian educational institutions as of August 2025. These enduring societal links have provided a strong foundation for bilateral relations to thrive.

The summit demonstrated that the relationship has matured well beyond its traditional pillars of education and cricket. Today, it spans defence, maritime security, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, cyber technologies, energy security, space cooperation, higher education and supply chains.

This expanding agenda reflects a deeper strategic convergence between the two countries. In an era marked by geopolitical competition, technological disruption and economic fragmentation, both countries’ recognise that prosperity and security are increasingly connected.