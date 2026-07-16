Caught between the State and statelessness

In the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) case—Association for Democratic Reforms vs Election Commission of India—the Supreme Court had occasion to consider an incidental question related to citizenship. The court stated, “It may not be out of place to note that a ration card, unlike a passport or a birth certificate, is not a conclusive proof of citizenship.” The corollary is that a passport is proof of citizenship. Despite this judgement on May 27, an officer at the ministry of external affairs later stated quite the opposite—that the passport is only a “travel document” and not proof of citizenship.

That Section 20 of the Passport Act, 1967 allows granting passports to non-citizens is not a ground to deny the general evidentiary value of the Indian passport. This provision is an exception rather than the rule. Non-citizens will be granted passports only in unusual cases when the government feels the need to do so in public interest. The rarity cannot submerge the generality of the rule.

The ministry knows this well. Yet, the statement has added to the anxiety of the masses, particularly in the context of SIR processes. The Election Commission has, with active endorsement from the Chief Justice-led Bench, mixed the question of verification of electoral roll with the verification of citizenship. In a country like India, the impact of the regime’s exclusionary agenda on the weak and the marginalised from the electoral process has been enormous.

It is against this background that the judgement delivered last Monday in Sabitri Dey by a Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta attains significance. The Bench allowed 27 appeals by persons who faced adverse declarations from Foreigners Tribunals or Illegal Migrants (Determination) Tribunals that were endorsed by the Gauhati High Court. The SC considered special leave petitions against the high court judgements. The top court framed the issue as “whether an ex parte or effectively ex parte proceeding can result in a mechanical declaration of foreigner status without the tribunal satisfying itself that the minimum requirements of lawful and fair adjudication have been met”—and answered the question in the negative.