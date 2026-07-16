Rocket force | Divider disguised as multiplier

India is debating the creation of an independent rocket force (RF) modelled on China’s People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force and Pakistan’s Army Rocket Force Command. Some voices are also pushing for a combined drone, rocket, artillery and missile (DRAM) force.

The proponents point to the prominent role of drones, missiles and rockets in the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran wars as proof that these systems can be decisive. Their importance is indeed undeniable, and we need them in large numbers. The defence ministry is investing significantly in such weapons across the three services. However, the assumption that a separate command structure is superior to integrated employment is flawed.

A dedicated RF would create silos focused on narrow objectives rather than synergistic application. The wiser approach would be to let each service develop capabilities aligned with its concept of operations and then empower theatre commanders to orchestrate effects using all available assets, including drones, rockets and missiles, under a ‘joint fire plan’ within integrated theatre commands.

Creating an independent RF would undermine the hard-won push for jointness through integrated commands. Theatre commanders must control the tempo of operations without having to negotiate with another headquarters every time deep strikes are required. Placing an RF outside the integrated theatre command structure would introduce friction, duplicate effort and weaken power projection abilities.