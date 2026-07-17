Race to podium: And then there were four

A hundred and two matches down and only two to go. Let’s bring on the countdown, the excited announcer, the tacky music and the inevitable Trumpian overtones for the last couple of times. Will Lionel Messi and his gravitational aura, for one last time, bend the arc of history Argentina’s way, or will Spain—often so frugal, at times so gossamer—further cement the current epoch as theirs?

The final 90 minutes on Sunday night will be so layered, so luminous and powered by so much stardust that the spectacle itself may ultimately feel understated. That is, unless Messi & Company re-engineer the joyride of the last World Cup final, when Argentina’s talisman went head-to-head with Kylian Mbappé in a superlative six-goal thriller. This time, Messi faces the teenager Lamine Yamal, who is yet to fully explode at the tournament. What better time than the final?

The showpiece event is, however, instructive for another reason. The Old World still has a firm grip on the World Cup, even in its supersized 48-team form. The scale, length, debutants, locality—three North American nations—and some early results had suggested a shift in power, or at least that the outlines of a different future. But ultimately, the illusion faded and the powerhouses reasserted authority.

Nine out of 10 African teams progressed from the group stages. While that seemed a testimony to their progress, one by one they fell in the round of 32—except for Morocco. The continent’s last representative exited in the last-eight stage. The Moroccan Football Association is well-resourced and organised. Their quarter-final run proved that Morocco’s third-place finish in Qatar was no fluke. There was no shame in their elimination by France, but the makeup of Morocco’s squad highlighted part of the structural problems facing African football: 19 of the 26 players were born outside the country. Just one player of their starting XI against Brazil was born in Morocco.