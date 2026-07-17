The constitutional amendment we aren’t debating

The BJP wants to amend the Constitution. The 131st Amendment Bill and its companion Delimitation Bill do essentially one thing. They change which census we count. Seats today are frozen to the headcount of 1971.

The Bill will be fought clause by clause, state by state, party by party. Parties are being broken to find a two-thirds majority. Everyone is arguing about which census, whose headcount. Whichever way the vote falls, we will not have debated the one sentence that decides the outcome.

Article 81 in the Constitution is the reason for this major upheaval in India’s politics. The BJP wants to amend it to reflect an increase in total number of seats that would automatically trigger a delimitation exercise.

Clause (2)(a) of Article 81 says: seats shall be allotted to each state so that “the ratio between that number and the population of the state is, so far as practicable, the same for all states”. That is the engine. Clause (3), that all parties are debating, is merely the footnote—it tells you which census the word “population” happens to point to.

Now look at what we have actually amended in 75 years. The Forty-second. The Eighty-fourth. The Eighty-seventh. Every one of them reached into Clause (3) and changed a census year. Not one has ever touched Clause (2)(a). The current Bill before Parliament does the same thing again. We are about to hold a constitutional war over the definition of a word.