Other side of the Punjab story: Women’s resilience

Assignments on this new chapter in Punjab started coming my way by chance, even though I was a cultural writer writing on the literary legacy of Punjab and other arts. The reason was my facility with the Punjabi language, or my presence in office while others were on their beats.

The emotional core of my writing also brought me an assignment in Tarn Taran, a town beyond Amritsar that had become a stronghold of terrorists from where reports were emerging of Hindu Punjabis fleeing.

My first memory of the visit, during which a local reporter was guiding me, was being stopped on the road by a haughty old Sikh and asked to cover my head with my dupatta (veil) that was hanging on my shoulders. Pointing a finger at me, the old man thundered, “Cover your head kurhiye (girlie), this is Punjab.” Taken aback, I resisted: “Where I live, girls don’t cover their heads.” He demanded to know where I lived. “Chandigarh,” I replied. This made the old man shout, “Chandigarh too is ours. It belongs to our Punjab.”

My guide was embarrassed, but to get on with the work, I did cover my head. Those were times when all women and even schoolgirls were ordered by the terrorists to move about in the regressive dress code of black and saffron.

Finally, I reached the home of a village head who happened to be Hindu. Speaking in choicest abusive Punjabi while puffing at his cigarette, he cursed the Hindu brethren who were deserting Punjab in fear and blamed unknown sources for creating panic. When I asked him if I could smoke too, as I was ruffled by the atmosphere, he was taken aback, and said, “Yes, you may, but not in the corridor. You may come inside my living room and smoke there!”

Looking back at the troubled times, I understand that the visits to Punjab’s villages were required because rural areas in the heart of conflict zones had suffered more. Belonging to a family of migrants from Pakistan who had crossed over in 1947, we had become city folks with no claim to any village.