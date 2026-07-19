Changing gears on public transport

If you have ever travelled by bus, you know that bus drivers and conductors are a breed apart.

Perhaps it is the endless daily rounds the bus must take on a marked out route fraught with hurdles, or the jostle of passengers crowding in and bustling out at every stop that puts nerves on edge... But the fact remains that bus drivers ride an impatient steed, with their foot on the accelerator and their hand on the horn, and conductors are more often than not sharp of tongue and ready for a squabble.

And passengers rushing to work or homewards after a long day, can be just as edgy.