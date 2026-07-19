Faithline | Monsoon, mind, moderation

Chaturmaas begins this weekend, literally meaning ‘four months’. The four months are Shravan, Bhadrapada, Ashwin and Kartik. It starts on July 25 (Devshayani Ekadashi) and ends on November 20 (Devuthani Ekadashi). During this 119-day period, Lord Vishnu is believed to rest in Yoga nidra or yogic sleep, a powerful metaphor for Nature recharging her batteries. It also marks an annual slowdown in many Indian households, given the realities of the season.

Because ‘Mahavishnu is sleeping’, weddings and big events are traditionally paused. People use this time for fasting, prayer and cultivating inner peace. Its practical side—there is usually a practical side to Indian customs—is that Chaturmaas defines the damp season when travel was hard over muddy roads and all the bugs in creation seemed to be out and about. So people stayed home to remain safe and protect their health. Travel is still hard during the rains despite modern transport, is it not, and repellents have never translated into a final solution for mosquitoes and bugs, nor will they.

Not to be left out, demons are said to become active in Chaturmaas and harass humans, which sounds like a metaphor for dark, despairing thoughts when continuously housebound or water-logged. The scriptures say that to protect oneself, each person should undertake some form of vrata or fast. Chaturmaas is the suggested shield for mind and body, conceived as a collective kavach for society.

Thus, many people follow a simple, clean diet during Chaturmaas, when tummy upsets are easily triggered. They also give up certain foods each month. For instance, bug-prone green, leafy vegetables like spinach and even fresh coriander are avoided as Shaka Vrata in Shravan, the first month. Brinjal is avoided throughout Chaturmaas because it is known to get bug-infested during the rains.