Journey from City Hall to Downing Street

Andy Burnham's election as Labour leader and his appointment today (Monday) as Britain's new prime minister mark a remarkable political comeback in recent British politics.

Eleven years after losing his second Labour leadership contest and retreating from national politics, Burnham returns to Downing Street as the politician many Labour MPs believe can reconnect the party with voters after a turbulent period in government.

The son of a telephone receptionist and a factory worker, Burnham has long portrayed himself as a politician shaped as much by northern England as by Britain’s political establishment. His political instincts were formed not only in the corridors of power in London but in the communities of Greater Manchester that he has represented for most of his public life.

In his victory speech, Burnham promised to be a prime minister for “all places”, vowed to “do politics differently” and spoke of building a “distinctively Labour” administration that would restore “hope” after years of public disillusionment. The repeated emphasis was on devolving power from Britain’s central government, rebuilding public services and ending Labour's internal divisions.

Unlike David Cameron, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer, Burnham arrives in Downing Street after running one of Britain's largest city-regions. Instead of spending recent years navigating the rivalries of national politics, he has been responsible for transport, policing, housing, skills, economic development and public health across Greater Manchester. That experience has shaped both his politics and his understanding of government. Few recent British leaders have entered Downing Street after running a major devolved administration.

Burnham emerged as one of Britain's most recognisable regional leaders during the Covid pandemic. In October 2020, he publicly confronted Boris Johnson's Conservative government over financial support for Greater Manchester during local lockdowns, insisting that workers and businesses should not be left to bear the economic costs of restrictions. His stand made him a symbol of northern England's frustrations with central government and earned him the nickname “King of the North”.