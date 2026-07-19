Your best chapter might start after intermission

A couple of months ago, I wrote about my new passion for jewellery making and how it had taken over my life, almost elbowing out my lifelong love for writing. I realised I could even make a second career of it if I nurtured it with enough attention, time, and resources.

Not too long ago, people would have scoffed at the idea of a middle-aged woman planning a new career. Back then, people believed that talent—much like yoghurt—had a shelf life, and that if you hadn’t peaked by 40 (or 50, if they were feeling generous), you might as well curdle onto a rocking chair and make complaining about your aches a full-time occupation.

Thankfully, those notions are disappearing. Longer life expectancies and rising living costs have made encore careerists increasingly common. It’s not just about money: studies consistently show that being gainfully employed keeps older people healthy, happy, and socially engaged. Employers, too, have begun to appreciate the value that seniors bring to the workplace.