Your best chapter might start after intermission

A couple of months ago, I wrote about my new passion for jewellery making and how it had taken over my life, almost elbowing out my lifelong love for writing. I realised I could even make a second career of it if I nurtured it with enough attention, time, and resources.
Not too long ago, people would have scoffed at the idea of a middle-aged woman planning a new career. Back then, people believed that talent—much like yoghurt—had a shelf life, and that if you hadn’t peaked by 40 (or 50, if they were feeling generous), you might as well curdle onto a rocking chair and make complaining about your aches a full-time occupation.
Thankfully, those notions are disappearing. Longer life expectancies and rising living costs have made encore careerists increasingly common. It’s not just about money: studies consistently show that being gainfully employed keeps older people healthy, happy, and socially engaged. Employers, too, have begun to appreciate the value that seniors bring to the workplace.
The numbers are more encouraging than we imagine. With Indian life expectancy extending well into the 70s, and even 80s in middle- and high-income households, someone switching careers post 55 could realistically work in a new field for 15-20 years—longer than many people spend in their first career.
Of course, it’s not going to be all smooth sailing. As older workers, we will be less agile and energetic than our younger counterparts; and our learning curve will be steeper. Understanding new technology, for instance, can take us longer than it does the young. It isn’t impossible; we just need to be patient with ourselves and factor in more time. There’s also the challenge of identity friction. Being a beginner after decades of being boss can be brutal for our ego.
Yet age brings its own advantages. We have less to lose or to prove, more emotional stability, and few people policing our ‘career trajectory’. We may also have fewer financial dependants, making it easier to take calculated risks. The key word, of course, is calculated. A second career should enrich our retirement, not jeopardise it.
The encouraging part is that we don’t all have to start from scratch. Often, the smartest move is a pivot rather than a reinvention. Remember Karsanbhai Patel of Nirma fame? He was a government lab technician who, in his 40s, began mixing detergent in his backyard and selling it door-to-door. That backyard hustle went on to capture over 60 per cent of India’s detergent market during its peak in the 1980s. Falguni Nayar, who became India’s first female self-made billionaire after her company Nykaa was listed in 2021, started her entrepreneurial journey at the age of 50, after a 20-year stint as an investment banker.
Neither individual abandoned their past. They just gave their old skills a new coat.
If you’re contemplating your own second act, here are three actions you could consider:
· Monetise what you do for free. Hobbies pursued for 20-plus years (gardening, cooking, restoring furniture) already have skill-depth that most beginners lack—you just need to put a price on yours.
· Test before you leap. Freelance, consult or volunteer in the new field while you’re still employed. This will allow you to test your assumptions, build confidence, and reduce financial and emotional risk.
· Go where age is an asset, not a liability. Consulting, coaching, teaching, and many craft-based businesses reward experience and patience—qualities that compound with age.
At 30, a career change is about ambition. Post 55, it’s about alignment—between your mind, body, and desires. It is about acting on the belief that it’s never too late to be what you might have been.
Sometimes, your most rewarding chapter doesn’t begin at the beginning. It starts after the intermission.