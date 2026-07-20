No country for adolescents

On July 14, four inmates of a juvenile home in Chhattisgarh’s Sarkanda killed a security guard and fled. Just two days earlier, 12 inmates escaped from a government-run place of safety near Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu after assaulting the warden, breaking the main gate, stealing motorcycles and robbing passers-by. These incidents are not isolated; they reveal the fragile state of India’s juvenile justice system, where institutions meant to rehabilitate children in conflict with the law often becoming sites of desperation, violence and escape.
Juvenile homicide rarely stems from a single cause. It arises from a convergence of neuro-biological vulnerabilities and severe bio-psychosocial stressors. My field visits and research shows that many such children carry neurological impairments, histories of abuse and psychological disturbances that strip away ordinary inhibitions. Growing up in violent or dysfunctional homes teaches them that aggression is a primary tool for survival and control.
Cultural influences deepen this fracture. Indian cinema often glorifies violence, portraying villain heroism. These narratives, rooted in a toxic masculine culture, celebrate aggression and revenge as virtues. For impressionable youth—especially those scarred by trauma—such portrayals blur moral boundaries and desensitise them to violence. The protagonist who resorts to lethal force becomes a distorted role model, reinforcing the belief that extreme aggression is an acceptable response to injustice.
Psychoanalytic perspectives shed further light. Severe early trauma can leave children trapped in archetypal prisons: an overactive Id, a weakened Ego, and a defective Superego. Carl Jung’s frameworks of the ‘death mother’ complex, where neglect and despair breed destructive survival instincts, and the puer aeternus archetype in which the ‘eternal boy’ unable to individuate illustrate how stunted psychological growth leaves youth vulnerable to raw paradigmatic forces like the ‘warrior’ or ‘destroyer’. Violence becomes an eruption of unresolved inner chaos.
Modern influences add another layer. Social media platforms have become accelerators of crime. Juveniles flaunt expensive bikes, daring stunts and lavish lifestyles, fuelling a culture of narcissism and status-seeking. For children from dysfunctional backgrounds, this digital theatre of bravado often escalates into theft, assault and more serious offences.
The National Crime Records Bureau confirms the gravity of the crisis. In 2024, India recorded 34,878 juvenile crimes, an 11 percent rise from the previous year. The states of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar together accounted for almost half of all cases across the nation, with offences ranging from petty theft to murder and sexual assault. These figures underscore that juvenile crime is not confined to minor mischief but extends to grave acts, reflecting systemic neglect, poverty and unequal access to justice.
Socioeconomic disparity compounds the injustice. Wealthier juveniles often exit correctional homes swiftly through appeals and resources, while poorer children remain confined for years, deepening resentment and reinforcing perceptions of bias. First-time offenders who commit petty theft may languish for three years, while those accused of murder or offences recognised under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act often serve less than one. The absence of standardised operating procedures across states leaves justice arbitrary, and juvenile justice boards frequently fail to recognise that a child in conflict with law is also a child in need of care and protection.
The Chhattisgarh killing and Tamil Nadu escape are not aberrations but warnings. When juvenile homes function as punitive cages rather than rehabilitative sanctuaries, desperation mutates into rebellion. Reform, therefore, is urgently needed.
Positive models exist. The Art of Living prison reform programmes have transformed over 800,000 inmates and staff across 100 Indian prisons, demonstrating that dignity, meditation and life-skills training can rewire despair into resilience. Similar approaches integrating counselling, de-addiction, vocational training in weaving, pottery and permaculture can foster self-reliance and healing.
Reform must be multi-layered. Child-friendly justice requires safe enquiry spaces, confidentiality and sensitised police. Psychological support through regular counselling, trauma therapy and life-skills education must be strengthened. Inter-departmental coordination between social welfare, police, child protection units and private reform programmes is essential. Digital literacy campaigns can counter harmful social media influences, while responsible media portrayal can dismantle toxic narratives of violence. After-care transition homes must ensure reintegration.
Juvenile homes must evolve from holding cells of despair into gardens of renewal. Tamil Nadu’s structural ambiguity on the department that looks after juvenile homes demands clarity. Establishing additional places of safety for 18-21 year olds is critical, as Chengalpattu alone cannot serve the entire state.
Rehabilitation, not punishment, must be the guiding principle. Children in conflict with law are mirrors of society’s fractures. To heal them is to heal ourselves. Reform is not merely a policy choice; it is a moral imperative.
Gopi Shankar Madurai | Special Monitor for SOGIESC Rights, National Human Rights Commission and Advisor, Juvenile Justice Committee, Madras High Court
(Views are personal)