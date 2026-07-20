No country for adolescents

On July 14, four inmates of a juvenile home in Chhattisgarh’s Sarkanda killed a security guard and fled. Just two days earlier, 12 inmates escaped from a government-run place of safety near Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu after assaulting the warden, breaking the main gate, stealing motorcycles and robbing passers-by. These incidents are not isolated; they reveal the fragile state of India’s juvenile justice system, where institutions meant to rehabilitate children in conflict with the law often becoming sites of desperation, violence and escape.

Juvenile homicide rarely stems from a single cause. It arises from a convergence of neuro-biological vulnerabilities and severe bio-psychosocial stressors. My field visits and research shows that many such children carry neurological impairments, histories of abuse and psychological disturbances that strip away ordinary inhibitions. Growing up in violent or dysfunctional homes teaches them that aggression is a primary tool for survival and control.

Cultural influences deepen this fracture. Indian cinema often glorifies violence, portraying villain heroism. These narratives, rooted in a toxic masculine culture, celebrate aggression and revenge as virtues. For impressionable youth—especially those scarred by trauma—such portrayals blur moral boundaries and desensitise them to violence. The protagonist who resorts to lethal force becomes a distorted role model, reinforcing the belief that extreme aggression is an acceptable response to injustice.

Psychoanalytic perspectives shed further light. Severe early trauma can leave children trapped in archetypal prisons: an overactive Id, a weakened Ego, and a defective Superego. Carl Jung’s frameworks of the ‘death mother’ complex, where neglect and despair breed destructive survival instincts, and the puer aeternus archetype in which the ‘eternal boy’ unable to individuate illustrate how stunted psychological growth leaves youth vulnerable to raw paradigmatic forces like the ‘warrior’ or ‘destroyer’. Violence becomes an eruption of unresolved inner chaos.