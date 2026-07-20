Shifting shape when economy goes K-shaped

The Indian economy is sending out two very different signals. One comes from the launchpad and the international Olympiads. Skyroot Aerospace has successfully completed India’s first private-sector orbital launch. And Indian students have performed spectacularly at the international Olympiads in mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology, with every participant returning with a medal. These are not merely feel-good stories. They reveal a deep reservoir of scientific talent, entrepreneurial ambition and institutional capability.

The other signal comes from the household budget. Prices are rising again, consumer confidence is weakening and many families are borrowing simply to maintain ordinary consumption. The economy is certainly not in crisis. But neither is it gliding effortlessly towards another year of exceptionally high growth.

The global backdrop has become less friendly. The IMF expects the world economy to grow by around 3 percent, while the World Bank and Moody’s Analytics put it closer to 2.5 percent. These numbers imply that global growth is slow, fragile and highly uneven.

The surge in artificial intelligence has lifted demand for semiconductors, data centres, advanced electronics and specialised machinery. Technology-heavy Asian economies plugged into these supply chains are benefiting. But many other countries and industries are falling behind. The phrase ‘K-shaped economy’ is now applicable to the world itself and the divergence is widening.

India will still grow much faster than the world. But it will not repeat last year’s 7.7 percent. Services, construction and some manufacturing sectors will provide important cushions. Early corporate results show healthy growth in profits. The banking sector is in excellent health. Bad loans are at historic lows, capital buffers are comfortable and corporate balance sheets are far healthier than a decade ago. Yet, this coexists with financially fragile borrowers.