Missing: Second demographic bonus

For a decade, India’s demographic arithmetic has been a great source of optimism. A swelling working-age population, shrinking share of dependent children and still-small elderly cohort together promised a demographic dividend—the growth that arrives when a country has far more producers than mouths to feed.

But a quieter demographic signal is now flashing red. Even as the share of Indians of working age is climbing to a peak, the country’s households are saving less than they have in nearly two decades. The puzzle strikes at the heart of how demographers think about saving.

In 1985, Franco Modigliani won the Nobel for his life-cycle hypothesis, which held that people do not simply spend what they earn each year. They borrow when young, save through their prime working years and draw on those savings in old age.

Scaled up, the theory carries a striking implication: a country’s saving rate is written less by how wealthy it is than by how its people are distributed across the life-cycle. Ronald Lee and Andrew Mason later drew out a sequel with the ‘second demographic dividend’. If the first dividend is the mechanical rise in output per person that comes from a rising share of working-age people, the second is subtler and not guaranteed: the wealth those workers accumulate as they anticipate old age. It materialises only where the age structure meets the institutions—pensions, formal finance, functioning labour markets—that let the instinct to save harden into investable assets.