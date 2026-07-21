Missing: Second demographic bonus

For a decade, India’s demographic arithmetic has been a great source of optimism. A swelling working-age population, shrinking share of dependent children and still-small elderly cohort together promised a demographic dividend—the growth that arrives when a country has far more producers than mouths to feed.
But a quieter demographic signal is now flashing red. Even as the share of Indians of working age is climbing to a peak, the country’s households are saving less than they have in nearly two decades. The puzzle strikes at the heart of how demographers think about saving.
In 1985, Franco Modigliani won the Nobel for his life-cycle hypothesis, which held that people do not simply spend what they earn each year. They borrow when young, save through their prime working years and draw on those savings in old age.
Scaled up, the theory carries a striking implication: a country’s saving rate is written less by how wealthy it is than by how its people are distributed across the life-cycle. Ronald Lee and Andrew Mason later drew out a sequel with the ‘second demographic dividend’. If the first dividend is the mechanical rise in output per person that comes from a rising share of working-age people, the second is subtler and not guaranteed: the wealth those workers accumulate as they anticipate old age. It materialises only where the age structure meets the institutions—pensions, formal finance, functioning labour markets—that let the instinct to save harden into investable assets.
Set India’s numbers against that framework and the age-structure and saving rate are moving in opposite directions. The working-age share has risen from around 58 percent at the turn of the century to nearly 65 percent today, and the UN projects it will keep climbing into the 2040s before the country begins to age. By Modigliani’s logic, household saving should be rising in step. Instead it has fallen sharply—from a peak equivalent to roughly a third of disposable income around the late 2000s to about a fifth today. The demographic tailwind is at its strongest just as the saving it is meant to generate fades.
The contrast sharpens when India is set beside economies it hopes to emulate. East Asia is the canonical proof of Modigliani’s logic, not its exception: Japan, South Korea and later China all saved massively as their working-age shares crested, converting a youthful age structure into a deep pool of investable wealth. Japanese and Korean households sustained saving rates in the mid-teens or higher through their bulge decades; China’s household saving climbed toward a third of disposable income as its dependency ratio fell. When those rates finally turned down, they did so for the reason the theory predicts—ageing populations spending what they had banked.
India inverts the sequence. Its saving rate is sliding while its working-age share is still climbing. Comparative work by Gerald Bloom and co-authors on Japan, China and India finds that demographic transitions explain much of the divergence in these three nations’ saving paths. India’s break from the pattern is precisely what makes it worth explaining.
If age structure cannot account for the fall, then the cause must lie in the incomes and institutions that are supposed to turn a young workforce into savers. So why is a young India saving like an old one? Three answers stand out—each a story about the population.
The first is that the demographic bulge has not become a productive one. The life-cycle model assumes that the people crowding into the prime-age brackets are at the peak of their earning power. In India that link is weak. Much of the working-age surge is concentrated among the young, the informally employed and the underemployed, whose incomes are too thin and too volatile to leave a surplus.
Half of the potential workforce is largely missing: female labour-force participation, though rising, remains low and heavily informal. It reminds us that a working-age population is not the same as a working population, and only the second one saves.
Second, the demographic transition is outpacing the institutions meant to accompany it. Households save for old age only when they can foresee funding it. Formal pension coverage reaches only a minority of Indian workers and social insurance for the informal majority is thin. The oldest safety net of all, grown-up children supporting ageing parents, is fraying as families shrink and disperse. India is ageing faster than it is building the machinery to save for it. The generation that should be accumulating for later life has neither strong reason to trust the instruments on offer nor any guarantee that old family arrangements will hold when needed.
The third is that consumption, not accumulation, is absorbing the dividend. Household borrowing has crept up over the same years—unsecured retail credit, credit cards, consumer-durable loans—even as financial assets have failed to keep pace. When the RBI tightened rules on unsecured loans in late 2023, it signalled that people were borrowing faster than their incomes were growing. A young population is being sold the consumption of a rich one.
The stakes are set by the demographic clock. India’s window is finite—on current projections, it begins to close within a couple of decades. Household savings have long been the country’s primary pool of domestic capital; a structurally lower saving rate, carried alongside a heavier debt load, shifts the burden of financing investment through government borrowing, each with its own limits.
Unlike the first dividend, which the age structure delivers on its own, the second must be earned by pulling women into quality work, by building pension instruments that the informal workforce can trust, and by watching the composition of household credit as closely as growth.
India still has the demography on its side. What it risks is reaching the end of its most productive decades with little to show for them, having consumed a dividend it never paused to bank.
Srinivas Goli | Associate Professor at the International Institute for Population Sciences and author of A Treatise on Families in Contemporary India
Neha Jain | Assistant Professor of economics at the Delhi Technological University
(Views are personal)