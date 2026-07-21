Modern-day Bismarck faces a shifting map

In an escalatory move, the US Senate is expediting the Sanctioning Russia Act 2026 containing a revised package of sanctions and tariffs to squeeze Moscow’s finances for the Ukraine war. The bipartisan Bill has enough votes to pass the Senate. Russians are hoping that the new legislation, where the discretion to impose sanctions vests with US President Donald Trump, may be largely symbolic. But one can never be too sure of Trump’s shifting moods.

In the US estimation, the support for the war among Russian elite and the public is waning amid growing unease over the Ukrainian strikes deep inside the country, including in Moscow. Trump has echoed the European narrative that Russian forces are in some trouble. Therefore, ruling party United Russia’s performance in the State Duma elections on September 18-20, the first since the war began, becomes a significant benchmark.

Two recent issues of The Economist magazine featured sensational reports regarding dissatisfaction in Russia. Of course, the journal has a reputation as a flag-carrier of anti-Russian narratives. But one of the pieces is an article under the byline of one of Russia’s most prominent industrialists, Andrey Melnichenko, nicknamed ‘fertiliser king’, who is under Western sanctions. Interestingly, the article was first featured in the Russian daily Nezavisimaya Gazeta, close to the Kremlin establishment. It makes Melnichenko’s decision to speak out rather intriguing, as he sketches for Russia grim scenarios if the war in Ukraine drags on and nothing changes domestically.

Melnichenko assesses that without policies that focus more on citizens’ welfare and present a more predictable, less hostile face to the West, Russia could descend into chaos or some kind of powerless vassal relationship with China or the West.