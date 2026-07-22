Boredom over a drama of climaxes

We tend to portray constitutional law as a constant progression of crises—as a drama of climaxes, where judges robed and grey hoist the Constitution or heroically submerge with it, only for their brethren to fight another day. Our entire grammar of admiration is built around these ‘constitutional moments’—far too many venerated episodes of political and judicial history that seemingly steered the ship in the right direction.

Schools across the world teach students that the present polity came about as a result of a great awakening, from an era when the enlightened opened the floodgates of political aspiration and wrote the nation’s future story. In this narrative, the progress thereafter remains the same in all societies—a slow and grinding contest of competing interpretations of this future story, each stretching the limits of the consensus originally arrived at. And much like these societies, their constitutions endure, tarry on, or fall based on the crises they confront.

This is indeed a seductive narrative—one with a lot of truth in it. Yet it is hardly complete, as is any accepted chronicle of our society it is oftentimes generalised and just a step away from apocrypha. History, however, has shown us that successful constitutions are not ones that exist in order to resolve crises, but those that ensure that the occurrence of crises becomes extraordinary. This is because constitutions and constitutional law are in themselves not exciting—they are the sum of our histories and wishes and are to endure primarily by preserving the reverence the populace has in them, but the truth remains that successful constitutions live in their routines.

To wit, the rule of law, which a constitution is supposed to establish and uphold, is the rule of the ordinary. It is in the mundanity of everyday administration and justice dispensation—the unremarkable parts of political and social life—that the true colour of the coin is revealed.