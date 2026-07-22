Tone-deaf reply to an evolving youth anthem

There are moments in the life of political leaders when their unflappable self-beliefs are suddenly shaken. That’s assuming that they recognise such moments. As Parliament convened on July 20 hoping to pass certain contentious but significant bills, Delhi’s heart was overrun by young women and men who coalesced in ostensibly spontaneous protests against the ruling regime. The BJP-led government, flush with the euphoria of snagging West Bengal and hollowing out the Trinamool Congress, was certainly unprepared for the first big threat in 12 years that came from India’s youth—a carefully nurtured constituency that the BJP had taken for granted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his penchant for using alliteration and anaphora, might now rue the moment last month when he celebrated “yuva shakti” (youth power). At the 11th governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog, he described India’s 70 crore young people as an asset and urged states to transform the “demographic dividend into development dividend” through initiatives such as Startup India and Skill India.

Such highfalutin words might have made little sense to the youths choking central Delhi at present, for they not only include students preparing for professional courses but also those working in corporate firms after passing through IIMs, startups and the tertiary sector. India Inc is one of the ruling regime’s biggest backers; that its striplings could be part of a political movement targeting the regime would have come as a surprise to the honchos.

The movement indeed has curious origins quite unlike those seen since 2014. This made it easier for the establishment to first stigmatise them in offensive language and then try to crush them with oft-used toolkits. The first run of protests made it easier to contain turmoil by branding protesting farmers as “Khalistanis”, those demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as “anti-national”, and campus dissenters in Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia as “urban Naxals”. The use of these labels appealed to the BJP’s expanded following, which believed till recently that the government’s “good work” must not be disrupted.