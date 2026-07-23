Grounding needed before liftoff

Roughly four months ago, a government panel came to the conclusion that the government itself had been selling cutting-edge data and technologies—satellite systems, rocket components, advanced materials, chemicals, specialised sub-systems—to the private sector for less than a song.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, headed by BJP MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, tabled a demand for grants that read: “It has been observed that technologies are often transferred to private players at undervalued rates, allowing these partners to earn significant profits while the originating institutes receive only a marginal share of the value created. Furthermore, there is no credible mechanism to verify whether the benefits of low-cost technology transfers are being passed on to the intended target users for whom the technologies were developed. In view of this, the committee recommends that the department of space (DoS) should consider adopting a more competitive and market-aligned pricing framework for technology transfer.”

It added, “Licensing fees should appropriately reflect the true commercial value, uniqueness and societal impact of technologies developed through public funding.” The panel also recommended clear guidelines to determine technology transfer costs, and a committee constituted by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre or IN-SPACe to evaluate technology fees. To ensure transparency and accountability, it further recommended for all transfer agreements to be subject to periodic third-party audits.

The government-owned NewSpace India, a commercial arm of the high-profile department of space, which itself is directly under the Prime Minister's Office, has signed 100 transfer agreements covering 61 distinct technologies. Nearly 70 of the 100 were transferred for less than ₹10 lakh each, many for less than ₹5 lakh each, some for as little as ₹6,000 each, and a handful gratis.