India's future needs a new opposition

The period between summer and the rainy season is vacation time. It’s a time of visits and discussions. People renew friendships and themselves through conversations, which combine dialogue, debate and gossip. The topic inevitably turns to politics. And the discussions on politics have been deeply reflective this season. The debates have become more drawing-room affairs, as public spaces for difference are drying up.

One of the debates was on the present regime. It revealed three things: first, there is a clear-cut difference between short-term and long-term discussions. The short term has a sense of immediacy. Narendra Modi comes out an iconic figure. The long term is more ambiguous, and one senses that, in a deep and fundamental way, the regime has little sense of the future. It has captured history in which the future, as an imagination, is open to democratic possibility.

The debate reveals the fate of words, and the fate of words is critical for democracy. Democracy itself has become a jaded term, but possibly the most jaded word today is the idea of the opposition. The concept of opposition has become a lukewarm term. It expresses immediate negation, but lacks a deeper sense of philosophy. As a philosopher friend reflected, the idea of the opposition has little sense of the power of dissent and the availability of eccentricity. The opposition, as one sees it today, is a listless term.