Need to decolonise the police

Jantar Mantar has become a time machine. Grievous head injuries incurred there recall the death of Lala Lajpat Rai from wounds sustained in a lathi charge on a peaceful protest against the Simon Commission. With steadfast impunity, the British colonial authorities had insisted that Rai died of heart failure, not the assault. A century later, the Delhi Police are denying the use of illegal force at Jantar Mantar.

But now, with cameras everywhere, the Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force risk looking like colonial thugs brutalising a native population. It so happens that I’m re-reading Frantz Fanon’s The Wretched of the Earth, which explains such things clearly. It’s the Grove Press edition foreworded by Harvard postcolonialist Homi K Bhabha, who brought the 1961 text up to speed with our era.

Fanon explained the rise of brown and black sahibs, who slid into the roles of departing white sahibs and maintained the superstructure of colonialism. Decolonisation, proposed by the German academic Moritz Julius Bonn in the 1930s, was developed by Fanon in this 1961 book, his last work. It changed the world’s understanding of colonialism and its aftermath. But Fanon couldn’t have anticipated that decolonisation would be embraced by a wide spectrum of interests, sometimes in a garbled form, and that the structure of colonialism would survive his hopeful era.

A colonial police force flourishes in 21st-century Delhi. It sees political leaders as masters and the people as an underclass. Police reform should have erased this peculiarity. In 2006, former IPS officer Prakash Singh won a landmark ruling against the Union of India, in which the Supreme Court issued directions for insulating the police from political influence. But in the Delhi riots of 2020 and the current cockroach protest, the police feature as colonial oppressors. As always.