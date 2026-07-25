When the future writes its own entrance exam

Something about the crowds these past few days feels different. India has seen bigger protests, louder ones, more sharply political ones. But this one radiated out from Jantar Mantar to cities and towns across India as if on an expressway of emotions, beliefs and words. Perhaps because there was something here that connected the abstract apparatus of the State, in a chain of accountability, to the smallest units of society. Three quarters of a billion young individuals, in this case. It was universal.

The government’s retreat, on Saturday, seemed a surprise only because it’s a rare action for the Narendra Modi dispensation. Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as education minister is the first such event in 12 years. It’s also only the third time it has chosen to walk back—after the Land Acquisition Bill in 2015 and the farm laws in 2021. But it was the wisest course. It had begun with leaked question papers. But somewhere along the way, it had turned into something bigger—a referendum on whether the system can be trusted at all.

The nationalisation of exams means the trauma too is nationalised when papers leak. For years, lakhs of aspirants have also clambered atop trains to keep an appointment with a recruitment system that couldn’t run a fair test if its life depended on it. The opposition tried to break in to ventriloquise the angst. But the images that stick aren’t of politicians. They came from the streets, and on reels. The young spoke eloquently on their own.

A girl in Delhi, crying after a lathicharge, saying she’d never sit the civil services exam now. Not if this is what the system produces: police thrashing up students asking for a future.