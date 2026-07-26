A victory that must become transformation

The national capital has witnessed a historic victory penned by hundreds of young Indians. They took to the streets not to raise any partisan demand, but to demand accountability and justice. The stepping down of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday is a testament to their steadfast resolve and a severe blow to the authoritarian tendencies of the Narendra Modi government. The BJP regime, which initially turned a Nelson's eye to the groundswell of protests and the tears of millions of students, has finally been forced to recognise the sheer power of democracy.

However, the resignation of a single minister does not mark the end of the gross crisis facing our educational sector. The credibility of the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been completely shattered. This hyper-centralised apparatus has collapsed into a fragile single point of failure. Rather than establishing a clean meritocracy, the agency has subjected millions of candidates to an endless cycle of paper leaks, solver syndicates and abrupt cancellations.

Even eight decades after our independence, educational opportunities in the country remain grossly unequal. Some states have focused on providing quality school education in the public sector free of cost. Kerala had undertaken a mission to provide high-quality universal primary education at zero cost to every child of school-going age in the last decade.

Without recognising the disparities in the school education system, a centralised admission procedure to professional courses like NEET has led to substantial exclusion. Imposed by the Centre in blatant violation of federal principles, these exams trample upon the rights of the states. Stripping states of their authority did not dismantle the corrupt testing market; it merely centralised the racket, creating a multi-crore national mafia.