Faithline | The full moon's lesson

If you’re acquainted with the Tiruppugazh, the Tamil devotional compositions to Lord Murugan by Arunagiri Nathar from the 15th century, you’ll know the exquisite poem that goes: ‘Thamarum amarum manaiyum iniya dhanamum arasum ayalaga/ Tharukan marali murugu kayiru talaiyai valaiya eriyadhe’, meaning, ‘Relatives, companions, household life, sweet wealth and power are all temporary and will eventually leave us/ Before the rope of death (Lord Yama’s) approaches and binds us’.

Every philosopher, saint and guru in India has gone hoarse telling us this, each in their way, about ‘mindfulness of death’. But from the time we are children, we are put under enormous pressure to be productive and achieve. It is understandable because our parents and well-wishers don’t want to see us poor. Avvaiyaar, the ancient poet known as ‘Tamizh Thaai’ or ‘Tamil Mother’, says categorically that poverty is one of the worst forms of human suffering, ranking it alongside disease and dependence. In her legendary philosophical dialogue with Lord Murugan, Avvaiyar sets forth the hierarchy of hardship: Poverty is hard to bear. Poverty in youth is even harder. An incurable disease is worse than poverty. A faithless or loveless partner is worse still. Having to depend for food on someone who dislikes you is the hardest and most painful state of all.

Which parents would want their children to suffer that? And so, the pressure builds and builds. Some of us may take some very wrong turns, and tragically, some kill themselves rather than face life’s challenges. But, says every philosopher, saint and guru in one steady, consistent voice down the ages, we have a moral choice at every step in our lives. The right path or the wrong path? The wrong path may yield short-term gains, but at what cost? Every good thing we do adds to the collective virtue of society. Every bad thing we do, be it cheating, road rage or theft, adds to vice in society and spoils the overall atmosphere from which we, too, will suffer. But freedom from anxiety, if taught as a meditation practice across homes and both private and public institutions, may actually impact the rampant corruption in India that is the cause of exam paper leaks among other crimes.

Which is why the concept of Maranasati or mindfulness of death makes so much sense in daily life. Some of us might become deeply aware of the fragility of life only when attending a funeral. It’s called ‘shamshaan gyan’ or ‘cremation knowledge’. Some of us may realise this only after a near-death experience or severe illness. But why should we wait for a terminal diagnosis to change?