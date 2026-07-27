Modern dogma in ancient myth

History is often altered not just by erasure but also by revision. Imagine that nearly three millennia from now—a distance that separates us from Homer—a filmmaker produces a holographic epic in which, say, Indira Gandhi is portrayed with Chinese features. Would we applaud artistic freedom, or object that a historical person has been rewritten into someone she never was?

Recently, Netflix docu-series Queen Cleopatra depicted her as dark-skinned, prompting objections from Egyptian scholars and officials. Critics argued that the portrayal conflated modern identity politics with inconclusive evidence: Cleopatra VII belonged to the Ptolemaic dynasty, generally considered to be of Macedonian Greek descent, and surviving portraits and coinage suggest Hellenistic features. Opponents said the series blurred the line between historical probability and creative invention.

Supporters countered that ancient Egypt was cosmopolitan and that ethnic appearance cannot be determined definitively from limited material evidence. The dispute showed how reimagining a historical figure can inflame questions about evidence, intent and who gets to tell the past. Well, who gets to tell it? Mostly whites. And that is precisely why the argument cannot be reduced to casting alone: representation matters, but so does the right to distinguish between evidence and projection.

In Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey, Helen is black. Many in Greece have objected. One could argue that Helen is not a historical character. But myths are a part of our consciousness. And so their depiction must be plausible. If not, why not depict Odysseus as an Arab Bedouin? If a retelling keeps the names—Penelope, Calypso, Circe, Troy—and the Bronze-Age Greek setting while rewiring the poem’s moral imagination to suit contemporary assumptions, why retain the ancient setting at all? At some point, the work stops being a retelling of Homer and becomes a political argument wearing Homeric costumes.

When does artistic licence become historical revision?