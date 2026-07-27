No longer gullible enough to be taken in

At last, Modiji woke up and smelt the coffee. The Cockroach Janta Party, an idea that captured the imagination of the country’s youth, found its voice at Jantar Mantar. This government has never lost an opportunity to discourage any form of protest, especially in the heart of Delhi. Why it allowed Abhijeet Dipke to do so is still a mystery. Perhaps it was done to divert public attention from other simmering issues, including the loot at the Ram Janambhoomi temple.

Then came Sonam Wangchuk, who decided to go on a fast unto death demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan—a demand that was non-negotiable. The movement was not gathering much pace till the government realised that Wangchuk’s continuing fast may have repercussions it may not be able to handle. So, on July 18, he was surreptitiously moved to Safdarjung Hospital without any notice, on the strength of a Delhi High Court order that, I suspect, was the result of a collusive exercise by the government appearing and submitting that every citizen’s life is a matter of great concern to it. The battle that followed in court resulted in Wangchuk being allowed to go to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram to be treated by doctors of his choice.

Then on July 20, those at Jantar Mantar were subjected to a brutal lathi-charge. Three All India Students’ Association activists, who were also fasting for 23 days, managed to prevent being moved out. The images of the lathi-charge, the use of tear-gas along with the Rapid Action Force’s senseless pellet-gun shots fired at three individuals spread like wildfire. A couple of pellet shot victims may partially lose sight.

Despite a counter-narrative in a section of the media, social media platforms allowed people throughout the country and around the world to see heartbreaking images from the site. The movement, non-political in nature, gathered pace on its own. People of all ages, especially eloquent young men and women, thronged the site. Fiery emotive speeches were made and the youth of the country celebrated the protest peacefully, not willing to back off unless Pradhan resigned.