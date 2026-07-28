As all powers fail them, Gulf States turn to self help

What is the ultimate objective, if there ever was one, behind the most pervasive use of US air power since 1991’s Operation Desert Storm and 2003’s erroneously-labelled Operation Iraqi Freedom that Iran had to endure recently? Was the purpose of Operation Epic Fury the comprehensive disarmament of Iran, the decapitation of its clerical regime, or the establishment of a new maritime order in the waters of West Asia?

If the answer to any of the above is affirmative, then what remains of the undergirding of the region’s security architecture that has existed since January 23, 1980, when President Jimmy Carter told the US Congress that any outside power’s attempt to seize control of the Persian Gulf would be repelled “by any means necessary, including military force”? The security guarantor has itself turned aggressor again.

The Carter doctrine, now ostensibly buried by the Trump administration, demanded its own institutional architecture. By January 1983, the Rapid Deployment Joint Task Force, first conceived in March 1980, had evolved into the US Central Command. Around it accreted the hub-and-spoke lattice of security alliances that persist to this day. It consists of more than 50,000 personnel stationed across at least 19 locations. Eight of them are permanent bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt and the UAE.

Commencing with the US intervention in Lebanon in July 1958, the underlying assumption of the Carter doctrine also was that forward deployed American power projection capability would deter adversaries and provide reassurance to its regional allies.