Between codes and gender justice

On November 21, 2025, the government of India announced the implementation of four labour codes—on wages, industrial relations, social security, and safety and working conditions. Among other aspects, the new codes deserve to be analysed in the context of improving women’s labour force participation.

While India has historically grappled with low female workforce participation and persistent gender gaps, recent years have seen a positive shift. As per the Periodic Labour Force Survey, female labour force participation has increased to 41.7 percent in 2023-24 from 23.3 percent in 2017-18. However, the quality of employment has remained a challenge with self-employment increasing among women to 67.4 percent.

The challenge before policy makers is not just about the number of jobs to be created for women, but also the quality of jobs that respond to their aspirations, dignity and occupational mobility. It implies that several fundamental labour rights of women at work must be protected and promoted through formal, documented and fair employment relations.

The codes make an impressive start with the introduction of new features like mandatory appointment letters, universally-assured wages, flexible work timings, increased wage, safety and health for all workers, universal social security, updated threshold level for statutory compliances and others. Now, these provisions need to be analysed to assess how far they contribute in promoting institutionalisation of gender justice and equality at the workplace.

The four codes collectively lay out a legal ecosystem where not only effective representation of women is protected but also their skill, competency and role are duly recognised. Representation and participation of women at micro structures like bipartite works and grievance redress committees to national and regional advisory bodies are carefully crafted. Though the codes allow representation of women at these forums, that in the negotiating councils envisaged under the industrial relations code is equally important and can be considered while implementing the code.