One country, many higher education markets

A recent conversation with a colleague in Bengaluru about his daughter’s college admission made me rethink a common assumption. Like many parents, he was using Delhi University’s admission trends to judge which courses offer the best prospects. This year, DU received over 2 lakh applications for around 71,600 undergraduate seats, with BCom (Honours) again topping the list, followed by English, political science and history. Many read these preferences as a national verdict on what young Indians want to study. They are not. DU’s admission data are best understood not as a picture of India, but as a picture of Delhi.

Let’s start with commerce. Its popularity is usually explained in general terms: it keeps career options open, does not require early specialisation and prepares students for careers in chartered accountancy, banking, finance or business management. All of this is true, but it does not explain why commerce is particularly strong in Delhi, or why it is weaker in some regions.

The explanation lies in what surrounds the university. Delhi’s economy has a large services and finance sector, corporate headquarters and easy proximity to professional bodies such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. A commerce degree from a Delhi college sits inside an ecosystem that can absorb it. The same degree, studied elsewhere, yields different realistic outcomes because the surrounding economy is different.

Now consider English, political science and history. The national debate treats the humanities as a single, declining category, propped up by nostalgia rather than by employability. DU’s numbers do not support that. The explanation again lies outside the classroom. Delhi is the seat of Parliament, the Supreme Court, the central ministries, major media houses, think tanks and international agencies. It is also the country’s principal hub for civil services preparation. For a student aiming at public policy, law, journalism, research or the civil services, a humanities degree from a Delhi college is a route into a visible local job market.