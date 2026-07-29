Screening with AI, sharpening with statistics

Oral cancer is the most frequent cancer in Indian men. It is also the second leading cancer in Indian women, next to breast cancer. Worldwide, the incidence of lip and oral cavity cancer cases is projected to rise from nearly 3.9 lakh new cases in 2022 to around 6 lakh by 2045. During this period, deaths due to oral cancers are expected to rise from 1.9 lakh to 2.94 lakh annually. Oral cancer now ranks as the 13th most common cancer globally.

Tobacco consumption has been the major causal factor driving the high incidence. Tobacco smoke contains over 70 known cancer-causing chemicals. They include polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and heavy metals like arsenic and cadmium. When these chemicals enter the cells of the mouth’s mucosal lining, they damage their genetic material and trigger abnormal cell growth. Smokeless oral tobacco products, too, release these carcinogenic chemicals. Chewing of tobacco products also continues to be a public health concern in India, despite several states banning the sale of ‘zarda’.

Areca nut (betel nut) is also a known cause of oral cancer. When consumed raw, dried or mixed in commercial preparations, areca nut can cause sub-mucous fibrosis (stiffening of the mouth tissues). This frequently turns into cancer, even when the nut is consumed without tobacco. Among other causes of oral cancer are: alcohol consumption; poor oral hygiene which permits growth of inflammation causing bacteria (dysbiosis); chronic mechanical irritation of the oral mucosa by a jagged tooth.

India has included screening for oral cancer in the primary healthcare component of Ayushman Bharat, the flagship national health programme. This is alongside screening for breast and cervical cancers. While the oral cavity is easy to inspect visually, detection of pre-malignant and malignant lesions in that space is often missed in primary care settings. Differentiation between non-cancerous, pre-cancerous and cancerous lesions is also not easy at that level of care. As a result, referral to higher levels of care for confirmatory diagnosis and initiation of appropriate treatment is delayed inordinately. This adversely affects survival rates.