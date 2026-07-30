A signal buried between the lines of a resignation

The recent resignation of Mohammed Shahabuddin, the 76-year-old former President of Bangladesh, two years before the end of his five-year term has triggered speculation despite his position as Head of State being largely ceremonial. He was appointed by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who regarded him as a steadfast ally. For this reason, the student leaders of the so-called people’s revolution and other agitators had gheraoed Bangabhaban, the President’s official residence in Dhaka, hoping to force his resignation in the first few months after Hasina’s flight to Delhi.

The agitators were following a template laid down by the forces that were directing them to compel the resignation of hundreds of judges, officials, academics and heads of institutions on trumped-up charges because they were regarded as Awami League sympathisers. When they had surrounded Bangabhaban in 2024, the army had stepped forward to protect their nominal commander-in-chief.

Shahabuddin resigned citing serious health reasons. “Recent medical examinations have diagnosed me with a condition known as autonomic neuropathy. Due to this condition, I occasionally experience momentary loss of consciousness,” Shahabuddin said in a statement released by his press secretary. The Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, Bangladesh’s parliament, will perform the President’s duties until a new one is elected, the statement added.

There is hardly any doubt that Shahabuddin’s exit was carefully choreographed by the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. The timing was significant. It came following an emotional announcement from Hasina that she and other senior leaders would return to Bangladesh despite the death sentence hanging over her head and possible imprisonment upon arrival. The resignation was orchestrated when the army chief was visiting Turkey on an official visit. Shahabuddin was surely in the loop and extracted concessions about his future, including his security.