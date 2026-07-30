If the sky doesn't relent, Centre must

The monsoon’s failure is no longer a forecast—it is a fact with a price attached. The previous month was the fifth driest June since records began in 1901, with all-India rainfall of 99.5 mm, about 40 percent below normal. The weather office expects July—the month that matters most for the kharif crop and reservoir storage—to deliver less than 94 percent of its long-period average, alongside above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures over most of the country.

The consequences have been swift. Retail inflation rose to 4.38 percent in June, breaching the Reserve Bank’s target band for the first time since December 2024. Food inflation quickened to 5.32 percent, from 4.78 percent in May. These are early numbers, recorded before the full weight of the rainfall deficit has passed through to mandis and retail counters. If July disappoints too, the price pressure for the coming quarter is already written in the fields.

Thus, the question before policy makers is not whether to respond, but with which instrument.

The distress in the fields is more telling than the price print. Kharif sowing in early July was down almost 21 percent from the same point last year. The sharpest decline is in oilseeds, down over 39 percent, with soybean acreage—the backbone of the domestic edible oil economy—shrinking by roughly two-fifths. For a country that imports more than half its edible oil requirement, a failed oilseed season inflates next winter’s import bill. That bill is being compounded by the West Asia conflict, which has kept crude oil volatile, raising the cost of shipping and fertiliser while threatening the sea lanes through which India’s energy and edible oil imports move. Pulses face a similar arithmetic.