Gates of prosperity not fully opened to less privileged

The main objective of the Cockroach Janta Party agitation was to secure safeguards against the problems arising from the centralised admission system administered by the National Testing Agency. Students have suffered terrible anguish from the frequent leakage of exam papers. Besides the safeguards to stop leaks, the agitators also demanded State assistance and loan waivers for families that had gone into debt to pay for private coaching and exam fees for the national tests.

Obviously, these demands for administrative safeguards and support are relevant. However, the solution to these problems is not as simple as they seem to be. They are, in fact, the outcome of the basic maladies of the Indian higher education system. Addressing them would require a fundamental reform of the nation’s higher education system, which suffers from the twin challenges of a massive inequality in attainments along class, caste, gender and religious groups, and a relatively low quality across them.

Numbers old and new give us an idea about the continuing inequality in educational attainment despite overall gains. National Sample Survey reports for 2000 revealed that the gross enrolment ratio (GER)—the share of population in higher education institutions—of low-income groups varied in the 13-19 percent range, compared 35-53 percent for high-income groups—a difference of almost three times. The GERs of Scheduled Castes (21.2 percent) and Scheduled Tribes (15.8 percent) were far lower than that of high castes (41 percent). The latest All India Survey on Higher Education, for 2023-34, shows that the GERs of SCs and STs were at 27.8 percent and 22.8 percent; that for Muslims in 2020-21 was 26.7 percent, up from 16 percent in 2000.

The main reason for lower GERs among the economically weaker SC, ST and Muslim communities is their inability to pay for costly higher education and the lack of adequate government support. The increasing privatisation of higher education has made matters worse.