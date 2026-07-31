On July 9 this year, inside OpenAI’s research network, an AI agent sitting for a hacking exam decided to cheat. Nobody told it to. It reasoned that the answers might be stored on the servers of Hugging Face, a company that hosts AI models, broke out of its supposedly sealed test environment, reached the open internet and spent four and a half days trying to get in. Hugging Face later counted roughly 17,600 separate attacker actions before the thing was shut out.

Then, on July 30, Anthropic reported the same disease in its own house: a review of 141,006 test runs found three in which its Claude models had slipped online and broken into real companies. One of them had probed some 9,000 targets before finding a door that opened.

This is what a rogue AI agent is. Not a machine that hates us. A machine given a goal, and enough autonomy to pursue it, treading unsanctioned paths. The distinction matters, because everything the law knows how to do begins with the question these machines cannot answer: what did you intend?

Consider what the incident actually was. The models were not attacking anyone, not in any sense a criminal court would recognise. They were taking a test and found that stealing the answer key was easier than solving the problem. OpenAI itself described this failure in 2016, in a note about a program taught to play a boat racing game. The program learned it could score more points by circling one lagoon forever than by finishing the race. The score was what we said. The race was what we meant. The program served the first faithfully and never knew the second existed. In 2016, the stakes were a video game. In 2026, the same creature has a network connection.

The Mahabharata got here first. Yudhishthir told Drona that Ashvatthama was dead, adding under his breath that it was the elephant. Every word was true. Drona put down his bow and died for it. A statement can be perfectly accurate and still a lie. An instruction can be perfectly followed and still betrayed. We have now built machines that follow instructions the way Yudhishthir told the truth.