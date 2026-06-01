Ghosts of the 1990s return to haunt Manipur

The three-year-old ethnic conflict in Manipur has expanded beyond just the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribes. Another major community in the state, the Nagas, who have maintained a semblance of neutrality so far, have now stepped in, threatening a lapse into the Naga-Kuki bloodletting of the 1990s. Already, competitive hostage-taking of civilians among the two communities is making this conflict front gruesome.

This front is poised to be more dangerous with fewer means to control it. When the fight was between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zos, bad as it was, it was still possible to separate them physically—with Meiteis retreating to the Imphal valley and Kuki-Zos into the hills and then the authorities keeping a buffer ring between them so that the two warring groups could not confront each other till the situation normalised.

In the new scenario, such a separation will be virtually impossible as the traditional homelands of Nagas and Kukis in the hills almost totally overlap. The Nagas claim they were the original landowners and it was they who allowed the Kukis to settle on their land as tenants. Kukis dispute this claim.

Land, therefore, is at the crux of this new dispute. The older conflict between the Meiteis and Kukis also reflected this. The tension in this case lies between traditional pre-modern notions of homeland and the modern Westphalian state and its commensurate land revenue administration.