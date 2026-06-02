Quad and the middle powers' shared dilemma

The US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, outlined the approach of the Trump administration towards the Indo-Pacific in the following terms: “...the era of the United States subsidising the defence of wealthy nations is over. We need partners, not protectorates. We seek alliances built on shared responsibility, not dependency... Alliances only work when they are true partnerships. It is a two-way street. You don't have a strong alliance unless everyone has skin in the game. No freeloading. Alliances are not judged by the number of flags, but by the number of formations. We don't need more conferences. We need more combat power. I'm sorry to say this here: less Shangri-La, more ships, more subs”.

The question, therefore, is where does it leave the Quad given that a new Anglo-Saxon military alliance called AUKUS exists concurrently?

It was the German geopolitician Karl Haushofer who first gave cartographic coherence to the Indo-Pacific in the 1920s, though his vision-one in which Japan, China, and India, liberated from colonial domination, would align with Germany against Anglo-American imperialism. It bears no resemblance to the contemporary Quad. The current construct was christened, if not conceptualised, by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Within eleven months of assuming the premiership in September 2006, during an address ‘Confluence of Two Seas’ to the Indian Parliament, he mooted the idea of the Indian and Pacific Oceans being a single, interlocking strategic space where freedom and prosperity would be mutually reinforcing. That vision became the philosophical load-bearing beam upon which Quadrilateral Security Dialogue would be constructed.

Quad's first iteration collapsed as early as 2008 itself. Australian Foreign Minister Stephen Smith undercut the grouping during a visit to Beijing in February 2008. The Kevin Rudd government also withdrew from Malabar naval exercise, a decision that would not be reversed until 2020.